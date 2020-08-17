NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Claire Shulman, the first woman elected Queens Borough President, died Sunday at 94-years-old.
She held the office from 1986 to 2002.
Shulman is credited with transforming the landscape of Queens, the largest borough in New York City.
“In a borough known for its trailblazers, few have led a life of dedicated public service as robust and as effective as Claire Shulman,” said a statement by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee. “No one loved Queens more than Claire Shulman, and in turn, she was widely respected and deeply loved… I will personally miss her counsel and steady voice of reason, especially this year.”
“Claire Shulman always wanted to do something to help people, and she had a passionate ‘what you see is what you get’ way about her, and she would make things happen wherever she went,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The Office of the Queens Borough President said it will host a special tribute in the coming days to honor Shulman’s life and legacy.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.