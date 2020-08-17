NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce protocols Monday for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday also marks another milestone on New York’s road to reopening: bowling alleys can reopen statewide, but must limit occupancy to 50% and establish disinfection protocols for shared and rented equipment.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Rules released by Cuomo on Friday also require bowling alley staff to close every other lane and bring food and alcohol to customers.
New York City museums, aquariums and cultural arts centers can reopen with 25 percent capacity on August 24. Tickets may only be purchased for certain time slots.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)