VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is new information on the case of a Long Island woman who claimed she was being harassed by her neighbors because she’s Black.

A man and a woman have now been arrested, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

“I said, look, this is what’s happening to me here. If I’m dead in here, there’s a baby inside,” Jennifer McLeggan told CBS2 back on July 14.

Those chilling words came from a single mom and registered nurse who told us since moving to Sapir Street in 2017, she has lived in fear. She claims her cameras caught her Valley Stream neighbors throwing feces onto her lawn, spitting, leaving four dead squirrels in the yard, and even wearing black face and intimidating her with BB guns.

Thousands of people rallied behind McLeggan and on Monday the Nassau County district attorney announced the arrests of 57-year-old John McEneaney and his girlfriend, 53-year-old Mindy Canarick. Sources told Rozner there was not enough evidence to arrest McEneaney’s father, who had also been accused of harassment.

“It’s about time,” neighbor George Otero said. “Caucasian people, he doesn’t bother. But if you’re anything darker than he is he gives you a hard time.”

McLeggan posted on social media, “From the bottom of my little heart, I want to thank Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas for arresting my tormentors. Thank you for hearing my prayers.

She also thanked attorney Benjamin Crump for his help. He represents the family of George Floyd.

Attorneys advised McLeggan not to speak on camera, but all day friends and supporters stopped by to see her.

“I told her I’m right up the street and if she ever needs me, just call me,” neighbor Bob Gunther said.

“It took way longer than it should have taken, but we’re happy justice was brought,” community organizer Michael Dube said.

“The pressure is on and the country is in a climate where we’re no longer going to accept this,” resident Cynthia Morisset added.

McEaneny is charged with criminal mischief and first degree harassment. Caranick is charged with third degree criminal tampering.

The suspects remained in custody and awaiting arraignment Monday afternoon.