MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The power problems on Long Island that followed Tropical Storm Isaias are the subject of a legislative hearing Monday.
Local lawmakers are reviewing PSEG Long Island’s handling of outages that followed the storm and persisted for days, frustrating thousands of residents.
The utility’s management will be questioned about storm preparedness, communication with customers and how such problems can be prevented with future storms.
RELATED STORY: Cuomo Threatens Utility Companies Over Storm Response: ‘I Am Not Bluffing’
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Con Edison and PSEG Long Island have performed the worst when it came to restoring power following the storm.
He warned they could lose their licenses.
New York’s Public Service Commission is currently investigating the companies’ responses.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.