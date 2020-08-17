NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With worry surrounding New York City’s plans to reopen public schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday school buildings will undergo periodic inspections to make sure they follow social distancing rules and are being properly cleaned.

“The chancellor (Richard Carranza), himself, is going to go out and do unannounced spot inspections of schools to make sure that everything’s in place,” said de Blasio.

The mayor played a video to showcase how the city is preparing school buildings to keep students and teachers safe in classrooms.

Four million facemasks, 3.5 million bottles of hand sanitizer and more than 80,000 containers of disinfecting wipes are being made available to schools, according the video.

“We’re going send them the supplies in great bulk before school begins, and then constantly resupply, as needed,” said de Blasio.

The mayor said principals will be able to call a special hotline to order additional supplies throughout the year at no cost.

The city will also rely on 7,350 maintenance workers to disinfect school building at the end of each day and clean “high touch” areas throughout the day.

The city said it inspected each classroom’s ventilation system and rooms deemed inadequate will not be used.

