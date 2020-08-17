NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Newark school district announced Monday all virtual learning this fall.
The Board of Education says students will be taught remotely until November, which is the end of the first marking period.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The board says it will reassess how to move forward after that.
With more than 35,000 students, the Newark school district is the largest in the state of New Jersey.
