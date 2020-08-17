NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man wanted in an apparently random attack on a 73-year-old man in The Bronx.
It happened at the intersection of Mosholu Parkway and Webster Avenue, near the New York Botanical Garden, around 1 p.m. on August 16, police said.
The suspect allegedly punched the man twice, then fled the scene. Police believe it was an unprovoked attack. Officials did not provide information on the victim’s condition following the incident.
Police said the man they are looking for is in his thirties, approximately 150 pounds and 5’6″ tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.