CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amazon, Local TV, Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Amazon says it will create 2,000 new jobs in Manhattan.

The online retailer acquired the former Lord & Taylor flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

RELATED STORY: Amazon Signs Lease For New Delivery Station In Maspeth, Queens

The company will open a new 630,000-square-foot office there.

Amazon says it has already invested more than $7 billion in New York and has 24,000 workers across the state.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply