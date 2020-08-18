Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amazon says it will create 2,000 new jobs in Manhattan.
The online retailer acquired the former Lord & Taylor flagship store on Fifth Avenue.
The company will open a new 630,000-square-foot office there.
Amazon says it has already invested more than $7 billion in New York and has 24,000 workers across the state.
