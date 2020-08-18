CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Archdiocese Of New York, Coronavirus, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Catholic schools are getting ready to reopen this fall with new safety guidelines in place.

The Archdiocese of New York says it expects to begin the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning.

Students in the classroom will wear masks and observe social distancing rules.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

There will also be an emphasis on hand-washing and disinfecting schools.

The Brooklyn Diocese says its 66 academies and parish schools in Brooklyn and Queens will follow a similar plan.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply