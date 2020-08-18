Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Catholic schools are getting ready to reopen this fall with new safety guidelines in place.
The Archdiocese of New York says it expects to begin the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning.
Students in the classroom will wear masks and observe social distancing rules.
There will also be an emphasis on hand-washing and disinfecting schools.
The Brooklyn Diocese says its 66 academies and parish schools in Brooklyn and Queens will follow a similar plan.
