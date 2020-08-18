NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a wild scene on Staten Island on Tuesday morning after a bank robbery, a shooting, and a car crash left two NYPD officers injured.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon saw part of the aftermath. Officers were trying to rush to the scene in Bay Terrace when a cruiser slammed into a tree. As for how it happened, investigators were still trying to piece that together.

Crime tape was up around a Santender Bank on Nelson Avenue and Amboy Road. Police were called there after reports of an ATM robbery.

“They got into an altercation, I believe, with each other over the money and they ran outside and got into a shootout with each other,” one witness said.

At least one of those shots pierced the window of a deli across the street, leaving shattered glass along the sidewalk.

Down the road, two police officers trying to get to the scene crashed into the tree. The NYPD said they suffered minor leg injuries and were being treated at a nearby hospital.

But it didn’t end there.

Officers then showed up at another Santender Bank, this one at Hyland and Ebbitts.

“It’s a shame that cops have to go after these criminals and get hurt like this,” St. George resident Greg Williams said.

“What’s been going on with the economy, these people are desperate,” Toni Priolo added.

CBS2 is still trying to figure out all of the details, but clearly it was a chaotic morning, that many at the scene said could have been worse.

