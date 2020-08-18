Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The community is coming together to help a shooting victim.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help David Altamirano.
CLICK HERE to see the GoFundMe.
According to his employer Keste Pizza, the father of two was on his way to work when he was shot in the arm at Grand Central Terminal over the weekend.
Altamarino is in stable condition.
MORE: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Police say they’ve arrested the suspected gunman. Investigators say 26-year-old Tearance Crumpty is the man seen in surveillance video leaving the station.
He’s charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.