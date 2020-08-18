NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is cracking down on visitors from restricted states, and enforcing the law for them to quarantine for 14 days.

He said he’s signing an executive order Tuesday that requires hotels to have these visitors fill out coronavirus quarantine forms before check-in.

“Any hotel, any short-term rental, must get that form from the traveler, complete with the contact information, and if they don’t have that form from the traveler, they should not give them access to their room, period,” de Blasio said. “That’s going to be a rule here in New York City because we have to get serious about the fact that there is a real danger here. We have to confront it.”

Failure to comply with the quarantine is a misdemeanor.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Tri-State Area Travel Advisory

Earlier Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced more states have been added to the travel advisory. They are Alaska and Delaware, which was removed from the list two weeks ago.

“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world. We’ve gone from one of the nation’s worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1% for the 11th straight day, but that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,” Cuomo said. “Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life — washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks — and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it’s up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe.”

People traveling from 35 states are now required to quarantine upon arrival in New York.

