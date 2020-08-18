CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a new book about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown Publishing Group made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

The book is titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic.”

It’s scheduled to be released Oct. 13.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments
  1. Joe Wong says:
    August 18, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    He’s totally mismanaged the Coronavirus crisis in New York State. Nothing for Cuomo to brag about.

    Reply

Leave a Reply