Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a new book about the coronavirus pandemic.
The Crown Publishing Group made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
We’re excited to share this new book from Governor Andrew Cuomo, 'American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic', on sale October 13, 2020.
Available now for preorder everywhere books are sold! More via @AP: https://t.co/kedOBJ9fPs pic.twitter.com/6XGEMgaX77
— Crown Publishing (@CrownPublishing) August 18, 2020
The book is titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic.”
It’s scheduled to be released Oct. 13.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
He’s totally mismanaged the Coronavirus crisis in New York State. Nothing for Cuomo to brag about.