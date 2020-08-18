NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Democratic National Convention is entering its second of four days.

The event kicked off Monday night in virtual form, with former first lady Michelle Obama giving a scathing critique of the Trump presidency.

“We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she said.

The former first lady lauded Joe Biden, but unloaded on President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He can not meet this moment. He simply can not be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.

Mrs. Obama joined others in taking virtual pot shots at the president.

“During this president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn’t fight off the virus. In fact, it didn’t even see it coming,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The convention had a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd, and his brother spoke.

“It’s a fitting legacy for our brother, but George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today, Eric Garner should be alive today,” said Philonise Floyd.

Biden leads the president in most national polls, but the latest CBS News battleground tracker shows Democrats still lag Republicans when it comes to enthusiasm about voting, something the party hopes to address this week.

Monday night, they hammered the president on his handling of the post office.

“You know, the president may hate the post office, but he’s still going to have to send them a change of address card,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“We’re going to make out post office great,” Trump said.

The president did his own counter-programming in appearances around the nation. He says he will give his convention address next Thursday live from the White House, and mocked idea of a Biden presidency.

“When we leave. They are all out of business. I wouldn’t say that sleepy Joe would very exciting to cover. I don’t think a lot of- let’s turn on the television, let’s watch what Biden is saying today darling,” Trump said.

Tuesday morning, the president took to Twitter.

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

“Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” Trump wrote.

Two New Yorkers have prime-time speaking positions tonight. They include Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden, the candidate’s wife, will also speak.

Joe Biden accepts the nomination with a speech on Thursday.

