Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The spike in gun violence has claimed another life on the streets of New York City.
Police say 41-year-old Derrick Garner was shot several times in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn Monday night.
The victim was found on Bainbridge Street.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
He was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.
Monday alone, there were seven shooting incidents and 10 victims. That follows a surge in shootings over the weekend with 27 incidents and 31 victims. Six of them died.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.