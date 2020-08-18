JERICHO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More protests took place Tuesday on Long Island against plans to house homeless families in an old hotel in Jericho.
Residents rallied outside the Oyster Bay Town Hall.
A developer wants to turn an old Hampton Inn into the new Jericho Family Support Center.
Residents say the project was approved in secret and in violation of zoning codes.
The town of Oyster Bay filed a temporary stop work order against the developer.
A judge approved it, but residents say it’s not enough.
“What impact studies have been done for our community, our schools, our businesses? Has anyone considered the dangerous location without walking access to supermarkets or healthy food?” said Jennifer Vartanov with the group Concerned Jericho Parents.
Nassau County has said the shelter is necessary to provide important services for people in need.
