NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Volunteers hit New York City streets Tuesday to send a message: get tested for COVID-19.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s Test and Trace Corps visited Sunset Park, Brooklyn, for “Get Tested Tuesday.”
Sunset Park has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases and the city is offering free testing to residents.
Volunteers also spread the word in the Bronx, Queens and on the North Shore of Staten Island.
