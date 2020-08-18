NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – No more free rides or back door boarding on MTA buses.

If you’ve been riding the bus in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic, get ready for some changes that will make your ride more like it used to be.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis explains, the MTA announced Tuesday will return to front door bus boarding and collecting fares – back to the way things were pre-pandemic – but with measures in place to keep riders and drivers safe.

Beginning August 31st @MTA buses will return to front entry which also means collecting fares again. The agency put safety measures in place including barriers between the driver and passengers. Here’s a look at what buses will look like. More on @CBSNewYork at noon. pic.twitter.com/eG07Pb3UrP — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) August 18, 2020

The morning commute certainly looks different, with fewer people hopping on public transportation, but Priya Anand needs the bus to get to work.

“The first few days when it started, when I went back to work, I was nervous. It was scary but people were taking initiative,” Anand told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis. “Even the bus drivers, they’re making sure the bus is not completely full.”

She’s been boarding the bus through its rear door – not the front as usual – a change made during the pandemic to distance riders and drivers. But the MTA announced Tuesday morning that’s about to change.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“To announce our return to front door boarding on buses August 31st,” said MTA Interim President Sarah Feinberg.

“All of our buses will be equipped with bus operator barriers,” said said Craig Cipriano, president of the MTA Bus Company.

A solid, clear plastic barrier will be installed around the driver’s seat. It also means taking away a middle divider, creating more space on buses.

With front entry, the agency will be collecting fares again.

“Based on the number of riders who actually boarded over the last several months, had the MTA collected bus fares from those individuals, those fares would have amounted to $159 million. We are in a moment where every dollar counts, which is why we now find it is an appropriate time to resume fare collection,” Feinberg said.

DeAngelis asked riders what they think of the change.

“Starting to collect the fare again would be justified. I don’t think its a bad idea,” Anand said. “The government still needs money to run, right?”

“Me, I’m able to pay, thank God. But for a lot of people that are in need, it’s gonna be tough,” said Yoly Lopera of Teaneck, who works in Manhattan.

“To give good service, they have to charge it,” said Ajit John of Old Bridge. “I don’t have any objections. It’s the fair thing.”

Fare collections will resume on Aug. 31. The MTA says it will be improving the air filtration system on buses, and agents will be on board to make sure the new system runs smoothly.

