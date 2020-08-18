NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released surveillance images of three men wanted for questioning in a stray bullet shooting that killed a 1-year-old child in his stroller.
Police in Brooklyn released surveillance images of the people they’re looking for, hoping someone can identify them.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Davell Gardner, Jr. was outside a Bed-Stuy park July 12th, where his family was having a barbecue, when he was struck by a stray bullet, as were three other people.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.