NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating after several people were shot in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Ravenswood Houses NYCHA housing complex on 35th Street in Astoria around 4:45 p.m.

Police say a group of young men were standing in the back of the housing complex when a male suspect got out of a blue Jeep, walked up to the group, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Four people were shot — a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.

The suspect then got back in the Jeep and drove off on 36th Avenue.

All four victims were taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear if they were the intended targets.

Police say the 21-year-old was shot in the head. Two victims were shot in the back and one victim was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made.

One woman who was outside at the time of the shooting told CBS2’s Ali Bauman she heard a barrage of gunshots and then everyone around her ran.

The investigation is ongoing.

