GROTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A pilot and passenger managed to survive after their plane crashed into the roof of a Connecticut home.
It happened on Ring Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the two people onboard were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
One man was inside the home at the time, but was not injured.
Several homes in the area were evacuated due to fuel leaking from the plane.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
