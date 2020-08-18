NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Strict guidelines are in place for the upcoming U.S. Open tennis tournament.

So far, one person, who is not a player, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The grand slam tennis event is scheduled to start Aug. 31 without fans at the Billie Jean Tennis Center in Queens.

A player must be in the so-called “bubble,” a centralized environment, four days before their first match.

The U.S. Open will require masks and social distancing to lower the risk.

“The athletes have everything they need. They have comfortable housing, medical testing, transportation, practice facilities, trainers, physios, a variety of food service,” said U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster.

If a player does test positive, they would be forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open tournament.

The United States Tennis Association says so far 1,400 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

