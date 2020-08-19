Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s more court action for singer R. Kelly Wednesday.
His attorneys are set to speak with a federal judge in Brooklyn. That’s where Kelly faces a Sept. 29th trial on racketeering charges.
But Kelly’s planned trial in Chicago for alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, and other charges, has just been delayed. On Tuesday, the judge agreed with prosecutors, who said the pandemic raised real concerns about whether the trial could proceed.
LINK: Timeline of R. Kelly’s Life And Career
Kelly remains jailed in Chicago.
Last week, several Kelly associates were indicted in New York, accused of trying to bribe and intimidate witnesses.