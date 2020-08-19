LANGHORNE, Penn. (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx couple is under arrest for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee who reminded them to wear a mask.
Police say Troy McCoy, 39, and Shakerra Bonds, 31, face assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and more charges in the incident.
Police say the teen was reminding the two that masks are required when they attacked him. Another Sesame Place employee tried to stop the incident and was also attacked, according to police.
Police say McCoy tried – unsuccessfully – to barricade himself in his Bronx apartment when U.S. Marshals showed up to arrest him Wednesday morning.
The teenage victim was hospitalized for a week after the attack, police said. He required surgery due to having a fractured jaw and injuries to his teeth.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the victim’s medical bills.