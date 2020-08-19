Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA says the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North will have positive train control (PTC) fully in place by the end of the year.
The safety system can slow down a train’s speed or stop a train in the operator fails to take the right action.
The LIRR now has PTC equipment and software in all of its cars and on 94% of its tracks.
On Metro-North, all diesel and electric trains on the Harlem and Hudson lines also have PTC.
Positive train control is expected to be online on the New Haven line’s M8 electric cars in October.
