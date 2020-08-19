MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Suffolk County family got a shocking wake-up call Wednesday when a car crashed through the second floor of their house.

Members of the Geddes family were sleeping at their Medford home around 8 a.m. when the house suddenly shook.

“There was a car that was speeding down that hit the berm, airborne, right into the house. I’m still at a loss for words,” son Chris Maddox told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

A second-story bedroom was ripped open by a car that went airborne, striking the upstairs level of the house on Bellport Avenue.

Inside, Chris Maddox’s two sleeping sisters were in their beds just feet away.

“They woke up to the car, the impact of the car,” Maddox said. I’m just happy my family is OK. God bless, thank the lord.”

There were emotional moments as they returned from the hospital with only minor injuries and reunited with their father, Garfield Geddes, who was already at work at the time of the crash.

“I’m devastated. It’s a lot for me right now,” Geddes said. “Thank god my daughter is fine, that’s all that bothers me.”

The car was speeding down Mill Road, lost control and mounted the family’s planted berm, airborne more than 60 feet.

“This is about the third or fourth time that I’ve experienced this in 20 years in the business, and usually, and both times that I recall clearly it’s because there was a berm like that where the vehicle goes airborne,” construction worker Raul Negron said.

The driver didn’t stick around to find out if he had hurt anyone. He fled on foot.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia, of Patchogue, a short time later. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash and was issued three summonses.

Police attribute his loss of control to his high rate of speed.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.