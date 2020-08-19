NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Aquarium in Coney Island reopens to the general public on Aug. 27.
The aquarium has been closed since March 16 and is now ready to welcome back visitors.
Face coverings will be required.
Several hand sanitizing stations will be available, and social distancing protocols will be in effect throughout the park.
Tickets will only be available online.
“They will attend only in that time slot. We’re running at limited capacity, so the aquarium itself will be only 25% and the exhibits themselves will be 33% of capacity,” said aquarium director Jon Forrest Dohlin.
“Spineless,” a new exhibit highlighting the diversity of marine species, will also open.
Health care heroes will receive free admission through Sept. 30.
