NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City teachers is demanding uniform safety measures before agreeing to allow its members to go back to school.

On Wednesday, the United Federation of Teachers released its school safety report, which says no school should open until there are uniform requirements and testing and tracing protocols in place.

“Every single person, both adult and child who is to enter a New York City public school, must have evidence that they do not have the COVID virus,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. “Within 10 days of a school opening that you must go for a COVID test and have a negative result before you will be allowed to enter that school building.”

To show is determination to go toe to toe with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mulgrew had a press conference with public officials, community activists, parents and three doctors, who talked about the need for testing as a baseline to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“We’ve seen recently that a rush without a plan, whether at the University of North Carolina, Notre Dame, schools in Indiana, when school children went to school rates of disease rose because they weren’t tested before they went and schools were closed that day,” said Dr. Jacqueline Moline of Northwell Health.

The union is also calling for each school to have a COVID-19 response team in place before school starts.

New York City Public Schools are set to reopen on Sept. 10. However, Mulgrew said he has serious doubts about that start date.

“By my count, there are 1.1 million students, 75,000 teachers and thousands of principals, cafeteria workers and custodians. How is it physically possible for that to happen and for schools to open on Sept. 10?” Kramer asked.

“We don’t believe it is possible for schools to open on Sept. 10. Even if you take testing out of it, it is our judgment and the judgment of the principals’ union that if you open schools on Sept. 10 it will be one of the biggest debacles in the city,” Mulgrew said.

“There are still many unanswered questions about how the virus effects young people, so we cannot turn our schools into biological research facilities when we are asking our children to expose themselves to dangers that we are not able to deal with,” said Rev. Kirsten John Foy, founder of Arc of Justice.

Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza were unmoved by the union’s actions. They toured a Brooklyn school on Wednesday to observe the school’s personal protective equipment and social distancing programs.

“I know there a lot of words out there today. I work for the parents and the students of New York City. I work for the families and the kids. My obligation is to hear their voices. They need schools to be open,” de Blasio said.

Mulgrew said he wants the mayor to know that he’s deadly serious about a job action or teachers’ strike, adding he’s even willing to go to jail to protect the safety of students and teachers in city schools, Kramer reported.

