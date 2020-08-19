by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Minor change to the forecast… yesterday the focus of the shower activity looked to be far enough south of the area for today… looks like showers will graze the city, as well.
That said, we’re expecting showers around the area this morning and into the afternoon with perhaps some rumbles of thunder S&E… brief heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Outside of that, it will be partly sunny with highs around 80.
Outside of an isolated shower early tonight, it will be mostly clear and quiet around the area. Temps will dip into the 60s in the city… 50s and even distant 40s N&W.
Tomorrow’s looking like the pick of the week: Sunny and low humidity with highs in the low 80s.
Friday’s still nice with mostly to partly sunny skies. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
