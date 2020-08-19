Comments
SAG HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are trying to find whoever is responsible for setting up dangerous traps, apparently targeting people on dirt bikes and ATVs.
Police say someone is tying hunter green parachute cords to trees across the nature trails in Sag Harbor.
The cords are hard to spot.
On August 7, police say a juvenile rider was seriously injured when a parachute cord caught him by the neck. He was thrown from his ATV, and was hospitalized.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE. All calls and emails will be kept confidential.