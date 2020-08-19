NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The winners of an international competition to reimagine the Brooklyn Bridge are in.
They were asked to give the 19th century marvel a 21st century makeover.
Pilot Projects Design Collective took the top professional prize with “Brooklyn Bridge Forest.”
The design offers lush microforests on both sides of the bridge and triples the amount of space for cyclists and pedestrians.
The winning proposal in the Young Adult category is "Do Look Down" by Shannon Hui, Kwans Kim, and Yujin Kim, which installs a glass surface above the bridge’s girders, creating a new pedestrian space brought to life by visuals that honor the city’s histories & identities. pic.twitter.com/s3puP5hoZX
“Do Look Down,” the winner in the young adult category, features a glass bottom walkway above and a bustling public space below.
Kentic pavers will harness pedestrian energy to power LED and projection displays.
