NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering utility companies to take immediate action after tens of thousands of customers went a week without power after Tropical Storm Isaias.
The department of public service notified Con Edison, Orange & Rockland, PSEG Long Island and Central Hudson they face steep fines for apparent violations.
The governor says the utilities must take corrective actions, including added crew capacity, testing capabilities at command centers and call centers, and refining coordination plans with municipalities.
Cuomo also said PSEG won’t receive its annual bonus this year.
“That was a $10 million bonus that was written into the contract if they performed well. After this tropical storm, they are not receiving that bonus,” he said.
That money will be used toward compensating families and small businesses who lost food and medicine during the outages.
The state is still threatening to terminate PSEG’s contract and revoke franchises for Con Edison and Orange & Rockland if they do not make immediate fixes.
