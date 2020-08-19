Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Trump Campaign and Republican party are suing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over his executive order establishing universal voting by mail.
Murphy issued the order five days ago, with another order making changes to how the November election will be conducted.
The lawsuit says only state legislatures have the authority to change election rules.
It claims Murphy’s orders were illegal and should be immediately halted.
WEB EXTRA: Read The Lawsuit (.pdf)
