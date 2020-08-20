NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of people are under arrest in New Jersey for a major, potentially multi-state ATM crime spree.
Police in Mercer County arrested 58 people from New York and New Jersey they said targeted Santander Banks.
Investigators said the suspects used prepaid debit cards to steal more than $250,000 from ATMs.
The arrests come after the NYPD took people accused in a similar scam on Staten Island into custody.
In one of those cases, witnesses said the suspects got into an argument and started shooting at each other.
In another, two police officers were hurt when their cruiser crashed into a tree while they responded to an ATM theft at a Santander Bank.
Last week, burglars caused approximately $10,000 in damage when they stole an ATM from a deli in the East Village.
