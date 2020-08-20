Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is giving struggling businesses facing eviction or foreclosure more time.
He signed an executive order that extends the moratorium on commercial evictions until Sept. 20.
The governor says the action continues protections already in place for business owners with hardships due to COVID-19.
He previously announced a pause on residential evictions was extended to Oct. 1.
