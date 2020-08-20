Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A federal judge has cleared the way for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to get President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.
On Thursday, District Judge Victor Marrero rejected a last-ditch attempt by the president’s lawyers to block a subpoena issued to accounting firm Mazars.
The ruling echoes the judge’s prior decision in the case, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in July.
The president’s lawyers immediately appealed Thursday’s ruling.
