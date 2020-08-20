NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for four people after an 81-year-old man was slashed in The Bronx.
It happened near Brook Avenue and East 167 Street in the Morrisania section around 4:20 a.m. on August 19, according to the NYPD.
Police said the victim was collecting cans when he was approached by a woman and two men, one of whom allegedly slashed the victim’s face before they all ran away.
The NYPD released this surveillance video of the people they are looking for:
The man was hospitalized with a deep laceration, but was listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
