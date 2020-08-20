NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee is introducing legislation that would require more oversight over shared moped companies like Revel.

As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, the affordable moped sharing service Revel expanded to every borough except Staten Island in March.

Months later, the company disciplined 2,000 users for bad behavior and on July 28 it halted its New York City operations following the deaths of three riders in 10 days, including our colleague Nina Kapur.

For weeks, CBS2 has been demanding answers on how the city allowed the company to operate here in the first place. From what we’ve learned, the city had the authority to regulate it but never did because officials thought it was the state’s job.

That’s why City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodriguez is introducing legislation that will require shared moped companies like Revel to be certified by the city Department of Transportation before hitting the streets.

“We need to make them accountable, and we need to look at any area on how we can regulate the company, even though they’ve been allowed to put those vehicles on the street by the state of New York,” Rodriguez said on July 27.

Revel plans to resume service soon with new safety measures being reviewed by the mayor. It will require users to share a selfie with their helmet on before the vehicle can start. It will also mandate users to watch a 20 minute in-app training video, followed by a test.

Back in July, Rozner asked Rodriguez why the city didn’t require lessons.

“Why aren’t you requiring them to give a lesson to every single person that registers for the app?” Rozner asked.

“Anyone who rents it, they should do it,” Rodriguez said. “However, the question is how do we move for those things to be mandated and to have consequences? And I feel that enforcement is a key issue.”

Revel had been self-policing riders based on photos and videos sent in by witnesses, but some City Council members Rozner has spoken with would like to see the Department of Transportation and NYPD have a more active role, if and when the vehicles return.