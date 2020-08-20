Comments
Today’s the pick of the week: sunny and low humidity with highs around 80.
Tonight will remain quiet with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s. Northwest suburbs will dip into the 50s again.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a touch warmer. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday’s mostly to partly sunny with just a slight chance of a shower/t’storm in the afternoon. It will be warm and sticky with highs in the mid 80s.
