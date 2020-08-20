NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for the driver behind the wheel of a car the struck a woman crossing a street in Queens.
It happened last month when the 65-year-old victim was crossing the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, according to police.
Late on Wednesday, police released video of the suspected hit-and-run.
It showed the victim was steps away from the median when she was struck by a black SUV. It appeared the driver was trying to beat a red light.
Police said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
