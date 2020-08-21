NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state is setting records in a positive direction in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
For the 14th straight day, the infection rate has remained below 1%.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo attributes that to aggressive testing.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
More than 98,000 results were reported Thursday, which is nearly 10,000 more than the previous high.
Hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since mid-March.
Three COVID-19 deaths were recorded in New York state yesterday.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
No deaths were reported in New York City.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.