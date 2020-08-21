NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More innocent victims were caught in the middle of dangerous gun violence Friday as the summer surge in shootings continues.

Police say the shooting, which happened in Brooklyn around noon, involved two groups and ended with an innocent person caught in their crossfire.

NYPD officers say a 68-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Cory James she was waiting outside of a nail salon near Pitkin Avenue and Milford Street in East New York when she was struck.

A man who did not want to be identified was feet away from her and saw one of the gunmen before he pulled the trigger.

“I see this guy running. I see the pistol in hand, so I know there’s going to be a shootout … Guy shot, boom, boom, boom, and then I run away,” he said. “I see guys running everywhere, and then the police came and ambulance came because that lady got shot in her leg.”

She was driven two miles by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital for her injuries, becoming another innocent bystander shot this week.

RELATED STORY: Another War Of Words Erupts Between Mayor de Blasio, Police Unions After Night Of Shootings Across NYC

Surveillance video shows a 61-year-old woman limping after being shot outside of a Bronx housing complex in Morrisania on Wednesday night.

Hours earlier, 33-year-old Sam Metcalfe was hit by a bullet while walking to the store with his wife to get toothpaste in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

“Somebody has to do something, you know, it’s just a sad situation. Innocent people are getting hurt,” Flatbush resident Richard Williams said.

Police say shootings are up more than 140% in New York City.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

East New York resident Peter Kisten saw investigators take photos and collect shell casings across the street from the home where he’s lived for 20 years.

“We should learn to be cautious, be safe and respect somebody else,” he said.

While Kisten hopes for an end to the increase crime, detectives are using footage from surveillance cameras to help make arrests, suspects who are contributing to the violence that is growing by the day.

As for the woman who was shot in East New York and had an injury to her foot, she has since been discharged from the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

