SOMERVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters are working to control a large fire at a construction project for new luxury buildings in Somerville.
The fire broke out at around 9:30 a.m. at the Somerville Parc complex, which is under construction. It’s located on James Street.
Crews poured water on the buildings all morning.
Multiple ladder trucks were on the scene to battle the blaze.
Dozens of firefighters from several counties responded.
There were no initial reports of injuries.
