MLB Postpones Subway Series After 2 Mets Test Positive For COVID-19
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major League Baseball officially postponed this weekend’s Subway Series at Citi Field after two members of the Mets tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last series in Miami.

The Mets series finale against the Marlins was postponed Thursday when the team announced a player and staff member tested positive.

MLB had already postponed Friday’s opener between the Mets and Yankees due to the positive tests.

The league said canceling the entire weekend series will allow for additional testing and contact tracing.

