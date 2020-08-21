NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Major League Baseball officially postponed this weekend’s Subway Series at Citi Field after two members of the Mets tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s last series in Miami.
The Mets series finale against the Marlins was postponed Thursday when the team announced a player and staff member tested positive.
MLB had already postponed Friday’s opener between the Mets and Yankees due to the positive tests.
#Mets statement regarding tonight’s and Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/rtLqGZnCaw
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 20, 2020
The league said canceling the entire weekend series will allow for additional testing and contact tracing.
