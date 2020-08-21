NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows dozens of windows shattered on a 7 train in Queens.
A total of 39 windows were found smashed Wednesday at the Vernon Boulevard Jackson Avenue station.
Another 7 train got violated today @NYCTSubway @NYPDTransit this is getting out of control @ClaytonGuse @progressiveact @dahvnyc @danrivoli I wonder if it’s the same guy they caught and let go 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ki0clZTOlH
— Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) August 20, 2020
Crews were able to repair and replace the windows, but the MTA warns its supply of glass is low, and service could be disrupted if the months-long window smashing spree continues.
More than 200 windows have been smashed on dozens of trains. The NYPD says it’s not yet clear if the recent incident is connected to previous ones.
No arrests have been made.
In the previous incidents, police released this surveillance image of a suspect.
Each panel of glass cost about $400 to replace.
