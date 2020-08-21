We’re in for a good looking day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly more humid with highs in the mid 80s. Also worth mentioning, there’s a high risk of rip currents at the city/western Long Island beaches.
It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild tonight. Temps are expected to drop to around 70 in the city with 60s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow’s quiet for the most part, but an iso’d shower/t’storm is possible, especially south and west of the city. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday we’ll see sct’d showers/t’storms around the area. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
