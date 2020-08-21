NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After dashing hopes that New York City gyms would reopen by the end of August, Mayor Bill de Blasio is now giving a timetable for reopening.
On Friday, the mayor said that gyms will be back in business in New York City beginning Sept. 2.
There will be limited capacity and no group classes.
RELATED STORY: Mayor De Blasio Hits Pause On Gyms Reopening After Gov. Cuomo Gives The Green Light
“Given what we’ve seen on a health front, we’re very careful, cautious about reopening gyms, but the state created the order, we’re following the order. Gyms will start to reopen September 2nd. There will be limits on the number of people and limits on the kind of activities, but they’re reopening September 2nd,” de Blasio said.
Gyms will reopen Monday for other regions across the state.
Earlier this week, the mayor said the city did not have the ability to inspect gyms for safety guidelines in time for the original Aug. 24 reopening date.
