NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There have been three separate fatal shootings in less than a week in Flatbush. They happened within a tight three-block radius.

“People are just trigger happy,” said Flatbush resident Adam Sherman.

During the midafternoon Wednesday, a gunman opened fire from inside a silver SUV that police say had no license plates. The hail of bullets at the corner of Woodruff and Ocean Avenues included those that struck and killed an 18-year-old victim, identified by police as Malcom Amede.

“Knowing that people die in the streets from gun shots… this is crazy,” said Eralbi Musaj.

One of the people struck by one of the bullets and wounded is Sam Metcalfe, an artist. A GoFundMe page to raise money for the 33-year-old’s medical and other expenses details how he was walking to a nearby store with his wife to buy toothpaste when he was shot just one block from their apartment.

CBS2 was told that a kidney was removed during surgery, but he remains hospitalized with the bullet lodged in his spine. Metcalfe’s family and friends have been told by doctors he may not walk again.

“Somebody has to do something, you know? It’s just a sad situation. Innocent people are getting hurt,” said Flatbush resident Richard Williams.

This must stop, say neighbors. The summertime surge in gun violence includes a man who was shot to death at the start of last weekend near the same spot. And early Sunday morning, Paul Pinkney was murdered at point-blank range as he sat on a park bench one block away near the intersection Parkside and Ocean.

“I’m actually moving. This is my last month here. We’re moving to a better neighborhood that way,” Sherman said.

But others are firm they won’t be driven from their homes. They stay, but nervously.

The GoFundMe page for Metcalfe, which is titled “Saving Sam,” is at more than $34,000 and growing. CLICK HERE to find out more.

