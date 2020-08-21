NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say is linked to three robberies in Manhattan.

The first incident happened at the Canal Street subway station around noon on July 9. Police said a suspect punched a 58-year-old man who refused to hand over his wallet on the northbound 6 train platform.

The suspect allegedly stole the man’s groceries and fled the scene on a train.The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration on his face and swelling.

More than a month later, police responded to an incident at the CVS on Eighth Avenue near West 14th Street. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on August 13.

A suspect went into the store, apparently trying to steal diapers. When he was confronted by an 18-year-old employee, he threatened the teen with a metal object, police said.

The suspect left with the stolen diapers and the worker was not hurt.

Police are investigating a second Aug. 13 incident. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a Duane Reade on Amsterdam Avenue near West 79th Street.

In this case, police said a 23-year-old security guard approached a man she believed was trying to the leave with unpaid items. The man took out a metal object, threatened the guard and left with stolen items, according to police. No one was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

