CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man they say is linked to three robberies in Manhattan.

The first incident happened at the Canal Street subway station around noon on July 9. Police said a suspect punched a 58-year-old man who refused to hand over his wallet on the northbound 6 train platform.

The suspect allegedly stole the man’s groceries and fled the scene on a train.The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration on his face and swelling.

(credit: NYPD)

More than a month later, police responded to an incident at the CVS on Eighth Avenue near West 14th Street. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on August 13.

A suspect went into the store, apparently trying to steal diapers. When he was confronted by an 18-year-old employee, he threatened the teen with a metal object, police said.

The suspect left with the stolen diapers and the worker was not hurt.

(credit: NYPD)

Police are investigating a second Aug. 13 incident. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a Duane Reade on Amsterdam Avenue near West 79th Street.

In this case, police said a 23-year-old security guard approached a man she believed was trying to the leave with unpaid items. The man took out a metal object, threatened the guard and left with stolen items, according to police. No one was hurt.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply