STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least 7 firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries Friday responding to a third alarm house fire on Staten Island.
Officials told CBS2 the fire at the home on Holly Avenue started around 3 a.m. and took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to get under control.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene:
Four people got out of the home safely and were not hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
